Offering a 100% natural and flavor-forward experience, Hormel Natural Choice Sandwich Pepperoni, the latest entry in Hormel Foods’ Natural Choice product line, enables a wide variety of shared food opportunities with family and friends, from snacking to mealtime. The minimally processed uncured pepperoni features no preservatives, no nitrites or nitrates added except for those naturally occurring in cultured celery and sea salt, and no artificial ingredients. A 6-ounce package feeding up to six people. retails for a suggested price range of $4.49-$4.79.