Myx Single-Serve Light Chardonnay & Light Rosé

Following the successes of Myx Fusions Moscato and Sangria, Myx Beverage LLC -- co-owned by performing artist Nicki Minaj -- has now expanded into the growth segment of lower-calorie and low-alcohol wines with Myx Light Chardonnay, a slightly dry wine with fresh, crisp notes of apple, Romagna pear and lemon, and Myx Light Rosé, a refreshing wine made from Barbera grapes with hints of strawberry, raspberry and citrus. Imported from Italy, the gluten-free kosher wines each contain 75 calories per 5-ounce serving, 125 calories per 250-milliliter can, 13 grams total carbs per can and 5% alcohol by volume. A convenient 4-pack of either variety retails for a suggested $12. Myx’s national selling team partner is the Royal Wine Corp.