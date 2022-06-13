Mr Kipling Slices

The No. 1 cake brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, Mr Kipling is now primed to win over consumers in the United States. Packed in individual pods to keep them moist and fresh, the flavorful cake slices come in four flavors: Lemon, Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel. The patisserie-style cakes offer a 100% incremental, low-labor freeze-and-thaw snacking solution for the in-store bakery section. The launch at 219 Target stores across 22 states is supported by sampling, outdoor advertising and a digital coupon campaign. A 5.8-ounce package retails for a suggested $3.49. Mr Kipling is a brand of Premier Foods, one of Britain’s largest food producers.