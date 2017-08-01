Up Mountain Original Swizzle

Up Mountain Switchel has introduced Original Swizzle, a lightly carbonated take on the company’s award-winning switchel, in convenient, sustainable aluminum cans. Featuring just four ingredients – water, organic 100 percent Grade A maple syrup, organic raw apple cider vinegar and fresh ginger root – and no added preservatives, Up Mountain Switchel is made from a recipe devised by farmers in the 1700s to promote vitality. The suggested retail for Original Swizzle is $2.99 per 12-ounce can.