Mother Raw Shelf-Stable Ketchups and Mayos

Plant-based brand Mother Raw has expanded its portfolio to include shelf-stable condiments. In common with the brand’s existing offerings, its organic, clean-label ketchups and mayos are free of common allergens, canola and soy, and contain no refined sugar, gums, fillers and preservatives, as well as being non-GMO and suitable for a wide range of diets. Featuring the flavor of vine-ripened tomatoes and sweetened with dates, the Classic and Spicy varieties of ketchup have just 1 gram of sugar per serving, no added sugar and less than half the sodium of the leading brand. The Classic, Chipotle and Roasted Garlic mayos, meanwhile, offer 0 grams of sugar, half the calories and fat of leading brands, and no dairy and eggs, being made instead with virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and chickpea protein. A 13.4-ounce bottle of ketchup or a 12.8-ounce jar of mayo retail for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99.