The Most Sought-After Retailers Where Americans Want to Work

LinkedIn has named Amazon the No. 1 company where Americans want to work in 2022, marking the second consecutive year that Amazon has topped the annual list. Other retailers that made the list include Walmart Inc., CVS Health and Target Corp.

The 2022 Top Companies list is the sixth annual ranking of the 50 most sought-after workplaces that are not only attracting workers, but also retaining them. Using data from its 810 million members, LinkedIn ranked companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

“Thank you to all of our employees for continuing to make Amazon a top place to work. We’re proud to have been named No. 1 by LinkedIn and know there’s even more to do. That’s why we keep listening, investing and inventing to make the employee experience even better,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s SVP of people eXperience and technology. “This is a place where people come to build on behalf of our customers, and together we’re determined to make every day better for our employees and our customers.”

According to Sunnyvale, Calif.-based LinkedIn, as the country’s second-largest private employer, Amazon continues to compete in recruiting and retaining top talent amid a competitive labor market. The company recently revealed a commitment to fully fund college tuition, books and fees, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, college preparatory courses and English as a Second Language proficiency certifications, for its front-line hourly employees though the Career Choice program. The program is part of the company’s pledge to invest more than $1.2 billion to upskill 300,000-plus employees by 2025.

Amazon jobs come with an average starting pay of $18 an hour. In addition, the e-commerce giant offers a comprehensive benefits package to all regular full-time employees, which includes health insurance from an employee’s first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, free mental health support, and access to subsidized skills training opportunities.

In 2021, Amazon created more than 200,000 jobs in the United States, where the company currently employs more than 1.1 million people.

LinkedIn has ranked Amazon among the top three companies in America to work at for five consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Walmart ranked No. 5 on LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list. The country’s largest private employer recently revealed plans to hire more than 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1 2022 in a range of store, club, supply chain and corporate tech roles.

The company offers such benefits as medical, vision and dental insurance for as low as $31.40 per month, paid time off, 401(k) matching, no-cost counseling, and access to a free college education and books through its Live Better U program.

Walmart also rolled out a new program for its approximately 12,000 fleet drivers that will offer higher wages and expanded benefits. The Private Fleet Development Program will provide fleet drivers the opportunity to make up to $110,000 per year.

For corporate employees, Walmart recently unveiled its “holistic approach to supporting associates and their families.” The company shared plans for two amenity buildings at its sprawling new home office in Bentonville, Ark., which includes a 360,000-square-foot Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness building and a 73,000-square-foot Child Care Center.

Also on LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list are CVS Health, at No. 15, and Target at No. 26. Target recently said that it's setting a new starting wage range of $15 to $24. This move is part of the retailer’s $300 million investment in benefits for 2022 that includes expanded access to health care for its team members and their families.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 26 on PG’s list. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S., Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health and Minneapolis-based Target Corp. are No. 1, 7 and 6, respectively, on The PG 100.