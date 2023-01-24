The iconic Oreo brand has started off the new year with a limited-edition cookie billed as its “most playful” yet. The Most Oreo Oreo features two chocolate-flavored basecakes not only packed with the most creme ever, but which, for the first time ever, has real Oreo grind mixed in the creme, resulting in “a cookie quite literally stuffed with itself,” according to the Mondelez brand. This meta creation is showcased in the interactive digital world of the Oreoverse, where fans of the famous cookie can play games and win prizes, with lifestyle luminary Martha Stewart invited to take part. Due to roll out on grocery store shelves nationwide starting Jan. 30, The Most Oreo Oreo retails for a suggested $4.99 per 13.4-ounce pack.