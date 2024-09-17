 Skip to main content

Mooala Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk

Beverage enables consumers to create “frothiest, creamiest at-home latte yet”
Mooala Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk Main Image

Organic plant-based milk brand Mooala has now launched Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk, which offers superior performance and creamy taste without the added chemicals often included in mainstream barista oatmilks. The Barista Blend was designed with expert baristas to create a rich, velvety foam, whether a handheld frother or a barista-grade steamer is used. Retailing for a suggested $5.49 per 32-ounce carton, the professional-quality product offers coffee-loving consumers the ability to craft their own café-worthy beverage with organic ingredients. All of Mooala’s plant-based milks, creamers and blends are certified USDA Organic, meaning that they never contain GMOs, herbicides, preservatives or toxic chemicals; additionally, the brand places a strong emphasis on regenerative farming.

