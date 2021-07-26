Miss Jones Baking Co. Everyday Delicious Mixes

Billing itself as the No. 1 better-for-you baking brand, Miss Jones Baking Co. has introduced the launch of Everyday Delicious mixes, which the brand describes as the first baking mix line made with 100% whole grains and 50% less sugar than the leading brand. As part of Miss Jones’ line of mixes, frostings and sweeteners Everyday Delicious is among the first to contain company innovation SmartSugar, a proprietary blend of sugar, chicory root, tapioca and monk fruit that reduces sugar by half without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols, and no unpleasant aftertaste. The easy-to-use mixes are available in five flavors: Monster Cookie Mix (10.57 ounces), Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix (13.0 ounces), Fudgy Brownie Mix (14.67 ounces), Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix (10.57 ounces), and Banana Bread & Muffin Mix (10.57 ounces). Monster Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Fudgy Brownie all pack 25% more chocolate chips than competing brands, while Banana Bread and Blueberry Muffin contain 10 grams of protein per serving. The suggested retail price per mix is $4.99.