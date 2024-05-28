Minute Rice Cups Additional Flavors

Rice company Riviana Foods Inc. has expanded its Minute Rice Cups assortment to include Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cups and Long Grain & Wild Seasoned Rice with Herbs Cups, alongside Sticky Rice Cups, which the brand refers to as “a contemporary and game-changing option.” With these latest additions, consumers now have a wider variety of rice choices available from Minute Rice Cups, enabling them to easily enhance the taste and convenience of their meals. The Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cups embrace the popular “swicy” food trend, combining a a savory chicken flavor with medium heat and the subtle sweetness of honey, melded with paprika, turmeric and red peppers. The Long Grain & Wild Seasoned Rice with Herbs Cups offers a fusion of long grain and wild rice, elevated by a savory seasoning of onion and garlic, and finished with zesty herbs. The Sticky Rice Cups permit consumers to ditch the tedious process of cooking sticky rice and enjoy hassle-free sushi and poke preparation. Ready in 60 seconds in the microwave, Minute Rice Cups come in an 8.8-ounce two-pack of single-serving BPA-free cups retailing for a suggested $2.29 each. The rice varieties pair well with a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences, and can be eaten on their own or mixed with favorite ingredients for a quick and easy meal. The Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cups can be purchased at select retailers across the country and will continue to grow in distribution, while the Long Grain & Wild Seasoned Rice with Herbs Cups and the Sticky Rice Cups are available regionally along the East Coast at select retailers.