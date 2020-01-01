Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea Singles 12-Pack

Milo’s Tea Co., maker of the best-selling tea item in the United States, has now launched for the summer a 12-pack of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea single-serve bottles. Milo’s Tea is made with three simple ingredients: filtered water, pure cane sugar and fresh brewed tea, with no added colors or preservatives. “We developed the multipack to make it easier for our fans to stock up and enjoy our sweet tea on the go,” noted Milo’s CEO Tricia Wallwork. The limited-time refrigerated product retails for a suggested $7.98.