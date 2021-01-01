Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Oils

Milkadamia, an innovator in the production of macadamia nut products, including nut milks, creamers and butter, has now launched a line of two macadamia nut cooking oils. Savory umami is the main flavor note in the brand’s appropriately named Oh Mommy! variety, while the Pure Macadamia variety imparts a delicate, buttery taste to dishes that doesn’t overwhelm them. As well as its smooth, rich taste, Macadamia oil benefits the skin and soothes the gut, according to Milkadamia, which goes on to note that the oil also has the lowest percentage of saturated fat, the highest content of healthy monounsaturated fats, and the lowest percentage of inflammatory omega-6 of any nut or seed oil. Further, a high smoke point of 410 degrees makes it ideal for frying and grilling, and the fact that it contains zero sugars makes it eminently suitable to ketogenic diets. Both varieties come in a 4.7-ounce spray that will retail for a suggested $11.99; the Pure Macadamia flavor will also be available in an 8.5-ounce bottle retailing for a suggested $14.99. The products are rolling out to various retailers and on Amazon through the first quarter of 2021.