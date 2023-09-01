Mielle Pomegranate & Honey and Rice Water & Aloe Hair Care Collections

Fast-growing Black-owned and women-led beauty brand Mielle is expanding its popular Pomegranate & Honey and Rice Water & Aloe Vera hair care collections with the launch of three line extension products. Now customers can tweak their current Mielle hair routines by adding in Pomegranate & Honey Maximum Hold Gel Styler, Rice Water & Aloe Vera Braid & Scalp Moisturizer, and Rice Water & Aloe Vera Braid Set Foam. Created for all hair types, including thick, curly type 4 hair, the Pomegranate & Honey Collection provides curl definition and hold, while the Rice Water & Aloe Vera Collection was developed to moisturize, strengthen and nourish hair to prevent split ends and breakage. Alcohol-, flake- and tack-free Maximum Hold Gel Styler (16 ounces) can be used to smooth and set sleek, frizz-free topknots, ponytails and pineapple styles. Suitable for daily use, non-greasy, sprayable Braid & Scalp Moisturizer (8 fluid ounces) instantly absorbs into braids and the scalp to moisturize and deeply condition braid styles, and is also great for twists and locs. Fast-drying, alcohol- and flake-free Braid Set Foam (7.5 fluid ounces) smooths flyaways, prevents frizz and provides hold for neat, longer-lasting braids, as well as twists and locs. The products contain no parabens, sulfates, paraffins, mineral oil or DEA, and aren’t tested on animals. Besides these line extensions, which each have a suggested retail price of $9.99, Mielle has unveiled a collection of hairstyling accessories ranging from satin scrunchies to detangling and scalp brushes.