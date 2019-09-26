Michigan Independent Busch’s Receives 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award

'Significant Contributions'

The 2019 Outstanding Business Partner, Knoxville, Tenn.-based H.T. Hackney Co., is one of the largest wholesale distributors in the United States, serving more than 25,000 retail locations from a 22 state-distribution network. Grand Rapids is home to one of its largest distribution centers. The company expanded into Michigan in 2003, and currently serves about 2,000 customers and employs about 250 people in the state. Nationwide, the company employs about 4,000 people.

Bill Samson is Hackney’s chairman and CEO, while in Michigan, Regional VP Bill Hillman is general manager of the Grand Rapids division. The company joined Michigan Grocers in 2007. Hackney’s Grand Rapids division aids the local community in many ways, among them holding a charity golf outing, helping to provide an annual Thanksgiving dinner for homeless and disadvantaged individuals, and hosting an adopt-a-family Christmas charity and a local school career day.

“Both Busch’s Fresh Food Market and H.T. Hackney make significant contributions to Michigan’s grocery industry,” noted MRA President and CEO William J. Hallan. “They have earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and customers throughout the state and beyond. These awards are well-deserved recognition.”

Michigan Grocers is a division of MRA, based in Lansing. MRA members range from small stores to large national and international chains, with almost 5,000 member businesses that own and operate more than 15,000 stores and websites across the state.