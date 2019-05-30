Independent Grocery Amish Farmers Opens Second Location

Organic grocery Amish Farmers is opening May 31 in Rolling Meadows, Ill., after months of renovations of a local strip mall. The new store is the second for the independent grocery, owned by Jack Cholko.

All products, which are free of GMOs, pesticides and other chemicals are sourced from 50 Amish farms in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. Cholko built three greenhouses in a Michigan Amish community to supply vegetables in the off-season.

The two-day grand opening celebration features family-friendly entertainment and activities, including making bath bombs and balloon twisting. On Friday, the first 25 customers will receive a free dozen eggs and on Saturday, the first 25 in the door will receive Wisconsin honey. On Sunday, Belgian waffles will be served from noon to 3 p.m.