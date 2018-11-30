Great Lakes Fresh Market Closing 2 Muskegon Stores

Midwestern independent grocer Great Lakes Fresh Market is closing two of its three Muskegon, Mich., locations.

Formerly Plumb’s Market locations, Great Lakes Fresh Market purchased them in early 2017, rebranding them under the Great Lakes Fresh Market banner. Great Lakes Fresh Market is owned by Kuber in Menominee, Wis., which also owns L.M. Foods, which took ownership of Plumb’s Markets assets in March 2017, according to local news reports.

Great Lakes Fresh Market operates four independent grocery stores in Wisconsin and one in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.