Meijer Touts Big Discounts With Weeklong Holiday Promo

Meijer appears to be increasing its promotional intensity this holiday season by stretching out Black Friday offers and keeping its door open.

The Michigan-based retailer is kicking off its Black Friday deals on a Sunday, offering savings starting on Nov. 21 and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 27. Shoppers can get deals on popular electronics and home goods items like smart televisions, game consoles, coffee makers and air fryers, among other products. Meijer is adding more specials on the actual Black Friday shopping occasion, spanning apparel to entertainment.

In another bid to boost holiday traffic and get some seasonal sales traction, the retailer is planning for its stores to be open on Thanksgiving, unlike rivals such as Walmart and Target. Meijer is also offering exclusive online deals via its pickup service on Thanksgiving Day starting at 6 a.m.

In a throwback to beloved Christmas toy catalogs, the retailer also created the Meijer Toy Book for children to start their wish lists. The book is available in digital format, too.

Pulling out all the stops is a way to reach shoppers wherever they are this holiday season, which is shaping up to be closer to pre-pandemic celebrations but still not typical amid inflation worries, ongoing COVID cases and supply chain concerns.

“We understand customers are looking for reassurance as they shop this holiday season, so we plan on doing our part to help them find great gifts by offering a wide variety for everyone on their lists during Black Friday week," said Peter Whitsett, Meijer’s EVP of merchandising and marketing. "We hope this sneak peek gives shoppers plenty of time to plan ahead and overcome the challenges of the 'next normal' as they maximize their holiday shopping.”

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.