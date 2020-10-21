Meijer Recognized for Hiring Workers with Disabilities

Meijer has won an award that recognizes its ongoing commitment to providing employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The food retailer was recently named a Gold Level winner of the 2020 Employer Partners of Inclusion Awards.

The award is presented by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), a state agency that helps Ohioans with disabilities through employment, disability determinations and independence. OOD has recognized Meijer for its inclusive employment efforts each year since 2014 when the agency began recognizing employers with awards.

"This award embodies one of our core values of treating all people with dignity and respect, which makes it such an honor to receive again this year," said Meijer Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Tim Williams. "We appreciate OOD's recognition of our efforts toward inclusive employment of people with disabilities as we strive to better serve our communities and continue on our diversity and inclusion journey."

In order to qualify as a Gold Level Employer Partner of Inclusion, Meijer had to meet the following criteria during the evaluation period of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020:

Be an OOD employment partner and hire at least five OOD job seekers.

Participate in a Worksite Accessibility Consultation.

Attend OOD trainings.

Have a formal diversity and inclusion statement that includes people with disabilities.

Have a team member resource group specifically supporting people with disabilities.

Have an equal employment opportunity statement.

Provide information to all team members and new hires regarding diversity and inclusion efforts and resources for employees with disabilities, including reasonable accommodations.

Meijer was also named a 2018-20 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index, recognizing the retailer's efforts to champion a culture of inclusion for people with disabilities across its footprint.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.