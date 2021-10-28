Meijer Honored by EPA for Reducing Its Fleet Footprint

With sustainability and supply chain disruption top of mind among businesses, consumers and government entities, one Midwest retailer has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its efforts in both areas. Meijer recently received two SmartWay Excellence Awards from the EPA for its freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Meijer, which runs a standalone fleet of 250 semi-trucks and operates within a network of 750 trucks to cover more than 70 million miles a year, won awards in the mixed carrier fleet and shipper categories. The retailer was lauded for its innovative measures to ensure the efficiency of its fleet, including its emission reduction technology and testing, and its investment in freightliner tractors that improve base engine fuel economy by 3.4%.

"According to the EPA, moving freight accounts for more than 25% of all fuel consumed and greenhouse gases emitted by the transportation sector. We're pleased to do our part to reduce those emissions,” said Tom McCall, VP of logistics for Meijer. "We appreciate the EPA's continued support of our innovation and commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.