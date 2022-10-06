Meijer Adds New Level of Inclusivity to Halloween Costumes

Family-operated Meijer Inc. is making it easier for everyone to get in on Halloween celebrations this year by adding accessible, adaptive children's costumes to its Halloween lineup.

Available at Meijer stores across the Midwest, the adaptive costumes come in assorted sizes and include an astronaut, a mermaid, a skeleton and a witch. Each costume is designed to be accessible, featuring magnets, Velcro and pull tabs rather than zippers and snaps, as well as inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm and leg braces. Made from softer fabrics and flat seams to reduce tactile sensitivities, the Halloween costumes also offer a more comfortable fit, even with other clothing worn underneath.

"We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products," said Ryan Yarnell, seasonal décor buyer for Meijer. "So, when our customers explained how the addition of adaptive costumes would help families get more joy out of Halloween, we listened. It was a natural next step for us."

"Halloween is a time of fun and limitless imagination, so we want to ensure that children feel free to express themselves through their costumes," added Tim Williams, VP of diversity and inclusion at Meijer. "We're excited to take these steps to enhance the level of inclusion and comfort our customers feel when shopping our stores this Halloween season."

The adaptive Halloween costumes are among more than 100 costume options available at the Midwest grocer. Some of the latest on-trend and popular styles available at Meijer by age groups include:

Infants: One-piece monster, dinosaur or tiger jumpsuits are not only cute, but also practical in helping keep infants warm. These choices are easy to layer clothes underneath, so the costumes become the warm outer layer.

Toddler/ Young Child : Licensed costumes are still a favorite of this age range. Some of the top licensed choices include Bluey and Miles Morales , as well as classics like Paw Patrol, Frozen, Minecraft and Spiderman.

Preteen: The trend is shifting to action and adventure, as well as spooky costumes. Enchanted ghosts and zombies, ninjas, witches, and skeletons are favorites. Superhero costumes also remain a popular option.

Early Teens: Speaking to the ongoing trend of hyper-specific self-expression among teens, costume trends run the gamut from leopard jumpsuits or a cute witch, to a scary clown or grim reaper. Licensed options, including Harry Potter and superheroes, are still in demand.

Adults: Accessories will get the most attention from adults as they tend to choose easy pullover styles to add to their existing wardrobe or other add-ons. Ponchos and capes are the best examples. Additionally, the popularity of masks and wigs peaks with adults because they're easy ways to enhance an existing look. Couples' costumes are always relevant; fun options for partnering up this year include Chip and Salsa, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and matching 80s track suits.­­­­

Privately owned Meijer operates over 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.