Medford Cooperative Bolsters Its Wisconsin Presence

Medford Cooperative, one of the oldest cooperatives in Wisconsin, is growing. The producer-owned co-op has purchased the family-owned A-F Country Market in the town of Adams-Friendship in the central part of the state.

Chris Piotrowski, CEO and general manager of Medford Cooperative, said that the store and co-op share a similar commitment to customer service. "We look forward to joining the Adams-Friendship community and continuing our strong tradition of supporting the communities that we serve. For our current and new founded customers, this acquisition increases our footprint, size and scale to allow better buying power that can be passed back to our patrons,” Piotrowski said.

A-F Country Market has been owned by Deb and Rich Wachholz for several years. "We would like to thank our customers for over 30 years of support and friendship. I'm truly humbled by the support over the years. Although I will miss the day-to-day interaction, I will still be part of the community," Rich Wachholz remarked.

According to information from Medford, the store will retain its name, and all employees are expected to remain at the location. The deal is expected to close in February.