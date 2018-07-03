Meat Institute Introduces Online Product Center

A new resource from the North American Meat Institute offers aid to consumers and health professionals seeking prepared meat products that fit particular nutrition profiles.

The Product Center catalogs more than 1,500 products that are lower in sodium or fat, American Heart Association-Certified, or natural or organic. Among the 12 prepared meat categories featured are bacon, bologna, corned beef, ham, hot dogs, jerky/snack sticks, pastrami, roast beef, salami, sausage and sliced turkey.

“There’s no question that American consumers are enthusiastic about the great taste of prepared meats, but may not understand the excellent nutrition in these convenient products,” said Barry Carpenter, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based institute. “Companies offer a wide array of choices, and we are eager to help share these many options with our meat-loving consumers so they can make items like deli meats, bacon and hot dogs healthy parts of their balanced diet.”

The Product Center is designed to be easily searchable for consumers and health professionals looking for more information about specific products or brands. Additionally, the majority of products included in the center offer a link to the brand’s website, where users can find further details, including full nutrition profiles and where to buy products. What’s more, each category page provides general nutrition information and links to more resources about each particular product.

The site housing the Product Center also includes details on the various nutrients found in meat and their health benefits, a research library with more than 100 studies expounding on meat's nutrition benefits, and a meat nutrition quiz.