Made with high-quality ingredients to promote well-being, Marley CBD-infused chocolates and wellness shots, lines launched by the legendary family of Jamaican musicians, are now available in such retail locations as drug, convenience and grocery stores across the United States. “Marley CBD chocolates and wellness shots continue to bring the Marley legacy to life for retailers and consumers,” noted Docklight Brands CEO Damian Marano. “They generate incremental basket ring and create repeat customers. Customers are looking to try new premium wellness and lifestyle CBD brands, and the Marley name is recognized and celebrated worldwide.” Rich chocolate blends with 10 milligrams of CBD per square in four decadent varieties (pictured): Sea Salt Dark; Jamaican Spice, featuring the island’s traditional flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon and cayenne; Candied Ginger; and Blue Mountain Coffee, infused with one of Jamaica’s best-known gourmet beverages. The suggested retail price is $2.39 per 13-gram single-serve chocolate square. The plant-powered wellness shots, featuring 25 milligrams of CBD per serving, come in Berry Prickly Pear and Coconut Pineapple flavors, each retailing for a suggested $5.49.