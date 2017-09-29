Marketing Candy, Snacks for Never-Ending Holidays

For retailers eager to keep the festive feeling – and sales – going well past the usual holidays highlighted on the calendar, Tim Quinn, VP of trade development for Chicago-based Mars Wrigley Confectionery, has some ideas.

According to Quinn: “Each season connects to shoppers’ emotions differently, and confectionery products in particular are associated with seasons. Seasonal has transitioned into relevant moments and continues to grow as the most permissible time of year for the confections category. Shoppers are finding ‘mini’ moments to enjoy the holidays – like parties and celebrations, baking and movie nights – which equate to longer seasons and more opportunities to buy.”

Moreover, he notes that “retail seasons continue to get longer as holidays blur together and overlap. This creates new marketing opportunities, like treating summer as its own holiday. For example, summer offers numerous celebrations, traditions and rituals for everyone. From Memorial Day, Father’s Day, graduations, Fourth of July, back to school and Labor Day, we have been able to capitalize on these moments with products like Red, White and Blue M&M’s; Skittles America Mix; and Juicy Fruit America Pop for the season.

Adds Quinn: “Another time of year that is blurring the lines when it comes to seasonal retail marketing is Valentine’s Day. The romantic holiday has transformed into a time of celebration to show appreciation to many different loved ones, from significant others to parents and friends, and marketing has shifted to reflect this growing trend.”

Read more about holiday candy and snack merchandising in the article published in the September 2017 issue of Progressive Grocer.