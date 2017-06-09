5 Ways to Find Seasonal Candy and Snack Success

At SpartanNash, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays.

“The fall/winter holiday season is very important to take advantage of the increased customer traffic in our SpartanNash stores,” notes Larry Pierce, EVP of merchandising and marketing at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based food wholesaler and retailer. “In mid-August, our stores will be set and ready for Halloween, which is when our holiday candy season starts. We drive incremental Halloween candy volume by offering product early, because it helps our customers shift their mindset. When a customer buys seasonal candy earlier, they will consume it and buy more!

“From there, we move right into Christmas candy and follow the same process,” Pierce continues. “We focus on having stores set and ready the first week in November.”

Tops Markets LLC also begins working on its holiday candy and snack merchandising plans long before the proverbial frost is on the pumpkin. “We at Tops hold a Holiday Food Show in June that aims at allowing our store operators to purchase product our merchandising departments feel could be useful for the holiday time frames from October to December,” explains Russell Daniels, the Williamsville, N.Y.-based grocer’s category business manager for salty snacks. “What’s unique about this is that this food show has limited-time flavor items, in-and-out options, seasonal varieties and products that are seasonally relevant, so they are building their inventory ahead of time … and gearing it toward the seasonal palate.”

An early start makes good sense for retailers, according to Jan Grinstead, senior brand manager, holiday at The Hershey Co., in Hershey, Pa. “To get the most out of the season, make sure to have your products available when shoppers are thinking about seasonal items,” she advises. “For example, winter items should be on display immediately after Halloween.”

“Stores can encourage sales by setting displays early to capitalize on early purchases to drive larger baskets,” agrees Tim Quinn, VP of trade development for Chicago-based Mars Wrigley Confectionery. “For Halloween, seasonal confections should be displayed September through Thanksgiving. For Christmas, stores should set by Nov. 1.”

“Longer lead times and advanced planning will provide healthy margins and better pricing,” points out Chris Pruneda, chief marketing officer at West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Brownie Brittle, whose holiday flavors of its namesake product, Thindulgent Chocolate Bark and Sheila G’s Chocolate Bites began shipping Sept. 1. “For this reason, we believe the process of holiday planning, selling and buying will start earlier each year.”

Be careful how you present your early-bird offerings, however. Cautions Dennis Bonn, VP marketing at Neenah, Wis.-based Menasha, a retail merchandising solutions provider: “The fact that holiday displays are showing up in stores earlier each year has unfortunately resulted in holiday fatigue. If you can provide unique, convenient and localized in-store experiences, shoppers will take notice and open their wallets.”