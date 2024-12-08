Margherita All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts

Specialty dry sausage brand Margherita, part of Smithfield Foods, has now introduced an All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts line made with high-quality ingredients and authentic Italian spices, offering premium options for curated snacking spreads. Available in Uncured Italian Dry Salami, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami, as well as a duo pack of Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami (pictured), the pre-sliced meat line is crafted from 100% all-natural pork and beef. A 12-ounce pack of any variety, each offering 6-10 grams of protein per serving with no MSG, artificial flavorings or colorings, has a suggested retail price range of $7.99 to more than $10.