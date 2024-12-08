 Skip to main content

Margherita All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts

Smithfield Foods brand debuts meat assortment for premium snacking
Margherita Charcuterie Cuts Duo Pack Main Image

Specialty dry sausage brand Margherita, part of Smithfield Foods, has now introduced an All-Natural Charcuterie Cuts line made with high-quality ingredients and authentic Italian spices, offering premium options for curated snacking spreads. Available in Uncured Italian Dry Salami, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami, as well as a duo pack of Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Genoa Salami (pictured), the pre-sliced meat line is crafted from 100% all-natural pork and beef. A 12-ounce pack of any variety, each offering 6-10 grams of protein per serving with no MSG, artificial flavorings or colorings, has a suggested retail price range of $7.99 to more than $10.

