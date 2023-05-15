Maple Leaf Foods Appoints New CEO

“I am incredibly proud and humbled to lead this great Canadian food company,” said Frank. “From my roots growing up on a farm in Saskatchewan to building my career here at Maple Leaf Foods, food and agriculture have always been at the center of my life I have had the great fortune to work with and to be mentored by Michael. He is a passionate and visionary leader who has established Maple Leaf Foods as an iconic Canadian food company that is admired on the global stage. Drawing on this legacy, I am energized and excited to lead us into our next chapter, as we build on our leading brands, leverage our world class assets, and advance our leadership in sustainability while remaining grounded in our culture and leadership values.”

McCain returned the praise. “Curtis is a remarkable leader. He stands out in every dimension of our leadership values and has a track record of success delivered through his extraordinary skill in connecting with people,” he remarked. “He has the unwavering commitment of my entire family, who will continue to be deeply connected to Maple Leaf Foods as owner/operator shareholders. Curtis and I have executed a meticulous transition, and he knows every inch of this company. He has earned this role and will carry forward our purpose with passion. I know that his extensive tenure at the helm of Maple Leaf Foods will be astonishing in its achievements.”