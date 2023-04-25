Advertisement
04/25/2023

Changes at the Top for Amy’s Kitchen

Natural and organic company promotes from within for president, seats new directors
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
President of Amy's Kitchen
Paul Schiefer

Organic and natural food company Amy's Kitchen announced it is bringing in a “new generation of leadership” with the appointment of a new president and board of directors.

The Petaluma, Calif.-based company promoted Paul Schiefer to president from his latest role as interim president of Amy’s Drive Thru and VP of impact and communications. The 16-year company veteran has worked across many aspects of the business during his tenure.

In his new position, Schiefer will spearhead supply chain, employee engagement, sales and marketing, technology and the Amy’s Drive Thru business. He will report to CEO and co-founder Andy Berliner.

“Our mission has always been about taking care of our employees, our customers, and the planet,” said Berliner, who will remain focused on the company’s financial portfolio, as well as culinary ideation and product development. “We are confident that Paul is the right person to lead our company forward and to continue our legacy. He has a deep understanding of what makes our company special, and we are excited for the future under his leadership.”

Berliners
Amy's Kitchen founders Rachel and Andy Berliner, with their daughter Amy

Schiefer said he is honored to continue the legacy of founders Rachel and Andy Berliner, who started the company in 1987 and named it for their daughter, Amy. “My job is to ensure that we continue to deliver great-tasting food that is also good for the planet. My first order of business is to listen to our employees and farmers to hear how we can improve and build on our success,” he remarked.

Another change to the c-suite at Amy’s is the addition of Goretti Hamlin as chief people officer. Goretti, who has served the company for 20 years, was elevated to that role and will oversee human resources strategies.

Meanwhile, a new board of directors has been established to provide support and continuity for the brand. Along with the Berliners, the board features three new members: Andrew Woeber, former partner at Centerview Partners; Beth Springer, former EVP of the Clorox Co.; and Michael Funk, founder of United Natural Foods, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong and experienced board to help guide us into the future,” added Andy Berliner. “We are confident that our new leadership team and board will work together seamlessly to continue delivering on our mission and providing organic, plant-based meals that are accessible to all.”

