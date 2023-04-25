Changes at the Top for Amy’s Kitchen

Schiefer said he is honored to continue the legacy of founders Rachel and Andy Berliner, who started the company in 1987 and named it for their daughter, Amy. “My job is to ensure that we continue to deliver great-tasting food that is also good for the planet. My first order of business is to listen to our employees and farmers to hear how we can improve and build on our success,” he remarked.

Another change to the c-suite at Amy’s is the addition of Goretti Hamlin as chief people officer. Goretti, who has served the company for 20 years, was elevated to that role and will oversee human resources strategies.

Meanwhile, a new board of directors has been established to provide support and continuity for the brand. Along with the Berliners, the board features three new members: Andrew Woeber, former partner at Centerview Partners; Beth Springer, former EVP of the Clorox Co.; and Michael Funk, founder of United Natural Foods, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong and experienced board to help guide us into the future,” added Andy Berliner. “We are confident that our new leadership team and board will work together seamlessly to continue delivering on our mission and providing organic, plant-based meals that are accessible to all.”