Mann’s Air Fryer Veggie Kits

Mann Packing Co. Inc., one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, has launched Mann Air Fryer Veggie Kits, ready-to-use meal solutions created for air fryers. Featuring Mann’s updated logo, the kits offer items specifically developed for cooking in air fryers, which more than 40% of U.S. households have, but they can also be prepared in microwaves. Each kit contains healthy, flavorful and perfectly seasoned veggies that are ready to eat in less than eight minutes. The product line comes in three nutritious flavors: Broccoli with Lemon Herb, Cauliflower with Parmesan Peppercorn, and Green Beans with Charred Onion & Bacon. A 7.8- to 8.8-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99 in most markets. Mann is a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A. Inc.