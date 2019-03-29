Macey’s Pharmacies Add Clinical Consultations

Utah-based Macey’s, a banner under Associated Food Stores, now offers clinical consultations and prescriptive services for urinary tract infections (UTIs), yeast infections and cold sores in select locations.

“Anyone who has had to deal with things like a yeast infection or UTI knows how important it is to start treating it quickly,” said Denise Kunkle, pharmacy clinical services manager. “With these new services at our in-store pharmacies, our patients can get the treatment they need quickly and easily.”

For a small consultation fee, customers can stop by the pharmacy without having to make an appointment, fill out a questionnaire, meet with a qualified pharmacist and receive a personal treatment plan. The new prescriptive treatment will be available at Macey’s pharmacies in Draper, Murray, Lehi, Logan, Providence, Provo, Tooele and West Jordan.

Each pharmacy provides extended business hours, making it convenient for patients to get the care they need when it works best for their schedule. These new services are in addition to strep testing, immunizations, and flu shots that help ensure we provide high-quality care for patients.

Associated Food Stores owns and operate 43 independent grocery stores under the Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s and Fresh Market banners.