Lunchskins Unbleached + Non-Wax Food Storage Bags

As kids head back to school, Lunchskins, inventor of Recyclable + Sealable Paper Food Storage Bags and the Reusable Food-Safe, Dishwasher-Safe Food Storage Bag, has added to its paper bag line Unbleached + Non-Wax Food Storage Bags. Made with Kraft paper from FSC Certified Forests, the item takes Lunchskins, whose products aim to promote sustainability and style, to a whole other level of Earth-friendliness. Available as 50-count boxes in either Avocado or Chevron print that also include 60 fun, recyclable stickers, the easy-to-use-once-and-toss-responsibly bags retail for a suggested range of $3.99-$4.99.