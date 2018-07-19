Lucky's Market Continues FL Expansion Plans

Lucky’s Market has signed leases for several new store locations in Florida, including ones in Venice, West Boca, Pensacola and Ormond Beach.

All set to open within the next 18 to 24 months, the new locations continue the independent grocer’s steady growth and plans for the Sunshine State, which also include locations in Oakleaf, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Port St. Lucie, Boca Raton, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Hunters Creek, Orlando, Winter Park, Vineland, Colonial Landing and Lake Mary.

In addition, Lucky’s has letters of intent for a handful of other store locations in the state, and will release information relating to these sites as it becomes available.

The new stores fit Lucky’s concept of offering a wide variety of specialty foods such as local produce, ready-to-eat meals, grab-and-go fresh sushi, fresh seafood, house-made sausages and in-house smoked bacon. Stores also boast such departments and stations as a decadent bakery, a hot-ramen bar, a juice bar, a bulk food section, an apothecary department, a beer and wine department, and an inviting café.

Boulder, Colo.-based Lucky’s currently operates 30 independent grocery stores stores – 13 in Florida – in 11 states, and anticipates its store count by the end of 2018 to be more than 35, with more than 16 in Florida.