Loisa Sofrito Cooking Sauces

Named for “Loisaida” – the Spanglish name for New York City’s Lower East Side, a center of Hispanic culture – Loisa offers clean-label versions of Latin spices and sauces. In addition to its organic Sazón and Adobo offerings, the brand has now introduced Sofrito Cooking Sauces, a vegan line created in collaboration with Yadira Garcia, head chef and educator at Loisa. The trio of convenient sauces encompasses Loisa’s original best-selling Sofrito Classic, in addition to two more varieties: Sofrito Rojo, a savory Spanish-style blend of tomatoes, capers, manzanilla olives and bell peppers, and Recaito, a vibrant and herby sauce featuring the distinctive flavors of culantro (a.k.a. recao), cilantro, garlic, oregano and more. The suggested retail price is $9.99 per 12-ounce jar of any of the Sofrito Cooking Sauces. Along with its product innovation, the certified Latin-owned business dedicates 2% of monthly sales to various local organizations supporting food equity, education and access.