 Skip to main content

Loisa Sofrito Cooking Sauces

Clean-label offerings give consumers easy access to Latin flavors
Loisa Sofrito Cooking Sauces Main Image

Named for “Loisaida” –  the Spanglish name for New York City’s Lower East Side, a center of Hispanic culture – Loisa offers clean-label versions of Latin spices and sauces. In addition to its organic Sazón and Adobo offerings, the brand has now introduced Sofrito Cooking Sauces, a vegan line created in collaboration with Yadira Garcia, head chef and educator at Loisa. The trio of convenient sauces encompasses Loisa’s original best-selling Sofrito Classic, in addition to two more varieties: Sofrito Rojo, a savory Spanish-style blend of tomatoes, capers, manzanilla olives and bell peppers, and Recaito, a vibrant and herby sauce featuring the distinctive flavors of culantro (a.k.a. recao), cilantro, garlic, oregano and more. The suggested retail price is $9.99 per 12-ounce jar of any of the Sofrito Cooking Sauces. Along with its product innovation, the certified Latin-owned business dedicates 2% of monthly sales to various local organizations supporting food equity, education and access.

Other Popular Products

A.1. Steakhouse Butter

A.1. Steakhouse Butter Teaser

Loisa Sofrito Cooking Sauces

Loisa Sofrito Cooking Sauces Teaser

The Hershey Collection from Candy Shop™ Cocoa

The_Hershey_Collection_from_Candy_Shop_Cocoa

For More Details

$9.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds