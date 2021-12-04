Lipton Herbal Iced Teas and 64-Ounce Bottles

Iconic tea brand Lipton has added two product lines to its portfolio so consumers can enjoy refreshing iced tea on the go and at all of those upcoming post-pandemic social gatherings. Tapping into some of the hottest flavor trends, the PepsiCo brand’s fruit-infused Herbal Iced Teas are naturally caffeine-free and come in Strawberry & Mint and Orange Blossom flavors. Lipton also now offers 64-ounce bottles of the same flavors that consumers already love: Green Tea with Citrus, Diet Green Tea with Citrus, Georgia Style Iced Tea Peach (available in select regions), Southern Sweet Tea (available in select regions), Iced Sweet Tea and Iced Tea Peach. A 12-pack of either variety of Herbal Iced Tea has a suggested retail price of $5.99, while the 64-ounce bottles retail for a suggested $2.29 each.