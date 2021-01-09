Life After Lockdown: Store teams are essential to shopper loyalty

As consumers embrace a return to normalcy, the in-store experience is becoming an even greater driver of customer loyalty, with human interactions holding a huge influence. To win, retailers must reimagine the role of their store associates, leveraging technology to enable people as their greatest asset.



Delivering a unique in-store shopper experience is more essential than ever before as retailers continue to contend with evolving consumer behaviors and technology trends in the post-pandemic era. Store associates have a major role to play in creating meaningful connections with shoppers that will keep them coming back again and again.



Check out these key trends behind the increasing influence of store teams, with further insights here.

Grocery is still a battle won in-store: In-store shopping within the grocery channel has historically made up 96% of purchases , and even at the height of the pandemic, e-commerce peaked at a mere 7.4% of all grocery sales . Consumers are eager to get out of the house and touch & feel products again, with 78% of consumers planning to shop more in-store this year than last.