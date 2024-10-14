 Skip to main content

Libby’s Diced White Potatoes

Convenient item features spuds cultivated by U.S. farmers
Libby's Diced White Potatoes Can Main Image

When consumers opt for Libby’s Diced White Potatoes, there’s no need to wash, peel or dice them, meaning that home cooks can spend more time with their nearest and dearest this holiday season.  Containing just potatoes, water, sea salt and calcium chloride (a firming agent), the offering is non-GMO and kosher. What’s more, the spuds used by the iconic brand in this product are cultivated by U.S. farmers on family-owned farms in Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky or upstate New York. A 15-ounce recyclable steel can with a non-BPA lining has a budget-friendly suggested retail price of $1.29.

 

