LesserEvil Space Balls

Better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil has now launched Space Balls, available in Interstellar Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugar Stardust flavors. Thelight, fluffy, air-puffed whole grain organic corn balls swirled with avocado oil and Himalayan salt are appropriate for grade school lunches, afternoon snacks, and more. Space Balls are now available for purchase exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide for a suggested $5.99 per 7-ounce bag, with additional retailers to follow in the coming months. The company has also created Cosmic Rings, formed by whole grain organic corn tossed in avocado oil and simple organic seasoning in a toddler-friendly shape. Cosmic Rings’ Cosmic Cheddar and Berry Blast flavors will roll out at Walmart locations for a suggested $3.99 per 3-ounce bag later this quarter. Both Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free and kosher snack lines are made with thoughtful, sustainable ingredients without sacrificing on taste, and Space Balls are Certified Vegan. Additionally, to help minimize waste, LesserEvil partners with NEO Plastics on the packaging of all of its snacks. The brand’s other snack options include Organic Popcorn, Grain-Free Organic Puffs, Sun Poppers, Lil’ Puffs and Grain-Free Egg White Curls.