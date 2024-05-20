Better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil has now introduced another out-of-this-world snack line: Moonions. Available in two varieties featuring the zesty, herby flavors of real onion and garlic – Hyperspace Hot Onion and Intergalactic Onion – crunchy ring-shaped Moonions are made from organic whole grain yellow corn, clean avocado oil and a dash of sea salt. Like all LesserEvil products, the brand’s latest minimally processed, Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified snack contains no vegetable or seed oils, no refined salt or sugar, and no preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Starting June 1, both varieties of LesserEvil Moonions will retail for a suggested $4.99 per 6-ounce bag at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide as well as direct to consumers online, with greater retail availability to follow in the coming months.