LesserEvil Lil’ Puffs

Better-for-you premium snack brand LesserEvil has entered the kids’ snacking segment with Lil’ Puffs, a line of grain-free chewable snacks for toddlers 12 months and older. The zero-sugar line consists of four plant-based flavors: Veggie Blend, Sweet Potato Apple, Non-Dairy Cheddar and Strawberry Beet. Lil’ Puffs also mark a move into the sustainable plant protein-based space for LesserEvil: The children’s snack is made from upcycled watermelon and pumpkin seeds. Additionally, the Certified USDA Organic, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free puffs use organic coconut oil. The suggested retail price is $3.49 per 2.5-ounce bag of any variety.