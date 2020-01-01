LesserEvil Keto Certified Mini Cookies

Better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil, known for its Organic Popcorn, Grain Free Paleo Puffs and Egg White Curls, has now branched into the sweet snack space with the launch of Keto Certified Mini Cookies. Made with such simple, nutritious ingredients as organic coconut sugar, organic coconut flour, organic coconut oil and organic ghee, the cookies come in two grain-free flavors, Almond Butter Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle, with more seasonal flavors set to roll out this winter. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, LesserEvil’s latest product line is Keto Certified, Certified Grain Free + Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified, while the Almond Butter Chocolate Chip is also Certified Paleo Friendly. A 4.4-ounce bag of either variety of mini cookies retails for a suggested $5.99.