LesserEvil Fruit-Flavored Organic Popcorn

Based on the success of LesserEvil Healthy Brands LLC’s limited-edition Valentine’s popcorn program, the company has developed a full calendar of seasonal popcorn items. For summer, inspired by popular sparkling water trends, the better-for-you brand has rolled out three innovative fruity organic popcorn flavors: Pink Grapefruit, Lemonade and Watermelon Hibiscus. Made with such healthy fats as organic coconut oil and organic extra-virgin olive oil, the air-popped organic popcorn contains 110 calories per 1-ounce serving, and boasts organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher certifications. The limited-edition product line retails for $3.99 per 5-ounce bag.