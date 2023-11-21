lesley stowe raincoast crisps Almond Flour Crisps

Artisan small-batch crisp brand lesley stowe raincoast crisps has now debuted almond flour crisps that are naturally gluten-free. The first of their kind in the gluten-free category the crisps feature a base of almond, cassava and tapioca flours, to which are added flax, pumpkin, sesame and chia seeds, and fruits and herbs to create an ideal pairing for meats and cheeses, or a snack all by itself. Available in standout packaging in two varieties – Salty Date, offering a subtle caramel flavor from dried dates and a coarse sea salt finish, and Rosemary Raisin, consisting of Thompson raisins and rosemary combined with almond flour, pumpkin and chia seeds – the crunchy snack retails for a suggested $7.49 per 5.3-ounce box.