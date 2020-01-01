Lee Kum Kee Ready-to-Eat Rice and Noodle Bowls

Already well known as a maker of Asian sauces and condiments, the venerable Lee Kum Kee brand has expanded into another category with a line of ready-to-eat gourmet microwavable Rice and Noodle Bowls. The globally inspired street-style meals come in eight varieties, each featuring a unique combination of flavors and ready in less than three minutes: Chinese Style Dan Dan Noodles, with peanut sauce and sesame oil; Asian Style Soy Garlic Noodles, with carrot and cabbage; Asian Style Teriyaki Noodles, with miso and garlic; Hong Kong Style Chow Mein, with sesame seed and spring onion; Peruvian Style Fried Rice, with soy sauce and chili peppers; Spicy Fried Rice, with chili and Sichuan pepper powder; Mexican Style Fried Rice, with black beans and corn; and Chicken Flavored Brown Rice, with carrot and spring onion. Created with high-quality ingredients like veggies and globally inspired spices, the convenient bowls contain 8-14 grams of protein per bowl. Additionally, the line’s brightly colored, street food-inspired packaging includes a recyclable bowl and lid for an eco-friendlier option. The suggested retail price is $4.49 per approximately 11-ounce bowl.