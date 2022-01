Lay’s, one of the marquee brands of PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, has now come out with an innovative snacking experience, Lay’s Layers. The bite-sized multidimensional potato bites come in two familiar flavors: Three Cheese, A tangy blend of cheddar, parmesan and gouda, and Sour Cream & Onion, a savory combination of onion and sour cream. Lay’s Layers retails for a suggested $4.09 per 4.75-ounce bag, $1.99 per 1.75-ounce bag and $1 for two 0.5-ounce bags.