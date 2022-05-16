Lavazza Organic Cold Brew

Famous family-owned Italian coffee company Lavazza has now launched cans of organic ready-to-drink cold-brew coffee in four premium flavor profiles. Merging convenience with the brand’s recognized quality, the grab-and-go line features Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk. Lavazza’s ready-to-drink cold-brew line is the only one of its kind to be made with USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100% Arabica coffee. Additionally, the cans boast vivid imagery designed to transport consumers to various well-known places in Italy. All four flavors of ready-to-drink cold-brew cans – all 8 fluid ounces except for 7-fluid-ounce Nitro Cold Brew retail for a suggested $3.49 each.