Renowned Italian coffee brand Lavazza has now introduced Flavored K-Cups in three bold iconic varieties inspired by classic Italian desserts: Vanilla Affogato, Tiramisu and Caramel Biscotti. The product line joins Lavazza’s wide range of offerings encompassing whole beans, ground and everything in between. A 10-count box of the Flavored K-Cups retails for a suggested $8.95 for any variety. Founded in Turin in 1895, Lavazza has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations and currently operates in 140 markets, with eight manufacturing plants across five countries and about 5,500 collaborators worldwide.