La Montañas Supermarket to Open 4th California Location

Family-owned and -operated Las Montañas Supermarket, which offers a vast selection of fresh and authentic Mexican foods and specialty grocery items, will open a 23,334-square-foot store on the northwest side of Creekside Center, an 80,000-square-foot open-air shopping center in Hayward, Calif., this July.

“We are pleased to welcome Las Montañas Supermarket as our newest anchor tenant at Creekside Center,” said Brian Alt, senior director of real estate at Jericho, N.Y.-based Kimco Realty. “One of our top priorities at Kimco is to match best-in-class retailers with the right shoppers in top locations, something we’ve certainly achieved at Creekside, where nearly one-third of the center’s target market includes Latino households that will now have a grocer dedicated to their wants and needs right in their backyard. Additionally, the center’s new look, coupled with its very convenient location close to San Francisco, between Hayward and San Leandro, will work together to position Creekside Center as one of the best easy-access daily needs shopping centers in the area.”

“We have been searching for the right location for our newest supermarket for several years and believe we have found the perfect spot in Hayward, also known as ‘the Heart of the Bay,’ a wonderful city centrally located near San Francisco, with a growing Latino population and an array of exceptional cultural experiences,” noted Emanuel Gomez, director of marketing and business development at Las Montañas, which currently operates one location in San Pablo and two in Concord. “We are excited to bring the unique products and hard-to-find grocery items that have made Las Montañas so popular to this incredible new location in Hayward, and we look forward to getting to know each of our new customers when we open our doors at Creekside Center this summer.”

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, remarks by local dignitaries, and a range of family-friendly activities. Ahead of the opening, the grocer plans to hire 120 employees from the surrounding area.

The Las Montañas store in Hayward will feature a taquería, La Cocina, offering such traditional dishes as tacos, burritos, soups, tortas, chile verde, steak ranchero, grilled chicken, carnitas, chicharrones and pupusas, all cooked daily; a juice bar offering all-natural juices, smoothies, bionicos and aguas frescas; a tortilleria producing homemade tortillas daily; and a bakery with authentic Mexican pastries, including Tres Leches cakes and pan dulce. La Cocina will also provide catering services, and the grocer’s brand-new Las Brasas Charcoal Chicken stand, located adjacent to the store, will have its own ordering window. Additionally, the store will offer money transfers, check cashing, bill payments, money orders and other services at its customer service desk.