Krusteaz Baking Mixes

Krusteaz, a brand-owned company of Continental Mills, has added three sweet baking mixes to its portfolio. The mixes come in three varieties: Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin, Sweet Corn Muffin & Cornbread, and Chocolate Pie Bar. An expansion of Krusteaz’s dessert bar offerings, Chocolate Pie Bar features a rich, smooth chocolate cream pie-style filling with a chocolate crust. While the Sweet Corn variety can be paired with cookout dishes like pulled pork and chili, the Chocolate Swirl variety is suitable for dessert or a breakfast snack. The Chocolate Pie Bar Mix and the Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix retail for a suggested $3.75, while the Sweet Corn Muffin & Cornbread Mix goes for a suggested $2.85.