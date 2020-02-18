Kroger's McMullen Appointed to AHA CEO Roundtable

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen joins executives from CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and US Foods as the newest member of the American Heart Association's 40-person CEO Roundtable.

Formed in 2013, the AHA CEO Roundtable is focused on implementing evidence-based approaches to workplace health. Together, the leadership collaborative — representing many of the world's largest and most admired companies — works to design, test, evaluate and scale workplace health initiatives.

"Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., directly impacting our associates, customers and communities every day," said McMullen. "I believe that through food education, engagement and innovation, we can change the way Americans think about their heart health and overall well-being. I'm honored to represent The Kroger Co. as a member of the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable, and I am excited to partner with my fellow roundtable members to turn actionable health strategies into results."

For the third consecutive year, Kroger Health is offering free heart health screenings to customers throughout American Heart Month. The one-on-one consultations, performed by Kroger Health's licensed healthcare professionals, provide customers with personalized health and wellness recommendations based on cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI) and blood glucose results. The free screenings are available at more than 2,000 Kroger Family of Pharmacies locations through Feb. 29.

"Our vision is to help people live healthier lives," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "By offering free heart health screenings this February, we hope to encourage our customers to proactively safeguard their heart health, not only during American Heart Month, but also throughout their lifelong health and wellness journey."

Since 2017, Kroger's Family of Pharmacies has provided more than 85,000 free heart health screenings as part of Kroger Health's mission to simplify the way healthcare is delivered in America.

"As an influential leader for one of the largest retailers in the U.S., Rodney is a champion of workplace and community health," said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. "We welcome Rodney to the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable leadership collaborative and look forward to working together on innovative solutions to help employees and communities live longer, healthier lives."

Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.