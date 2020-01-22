Press enter to search
By Abby Kleckler - 01/22/2020
Kroger Pharmacists Now Testing for Strep, Flu
Approximately 250 Kroger Health pharmacists received special training to offer strep and flu testing.

The Kroger Co.'s healthcare arm, Kroger Health, is expanding the services its pharmacists can offer. Patients at the company's 104 Michigan and 15 Idaho pharmacy locations can now receive rapid strep throat and flu testing. 

Pharmacists are then able to prescribe and supply the appropriate treatments for their symptoms during the same visit after the examination. No appointments are necessary, and in many cases, this could be more convenient than going to a physician.

"We've worked very hard over the past few years to simplify healthcare, and make it more accessible to people," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "We know that people need more affordable and convenient ways to ensure their families stay healthy, and this program in Michigan and Idaho is a new way we can help. Whenever we can help people live healthier lives, we're going to go above and beyond to make that happen." 

Approximately 250 Kroger Health pharmacists have received special training to offer this new service. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

